Lauren Conrad just announced the birth of her second child with husband William Tell!

The former "Hills" star broke the news Wednesday afternoon on Instagram, posting a sweet illustration of her new family, with her newborn baby boy cradled lovingly in mama's arms.

"Our sweet baby boy, Charlie Wolf Tell, has arrived," she captioned the photo.

This is the second child for Conrad, 33, and musician Tell, 39. They were married in 2014 and welcomed little Liam in 2017.

Fans quickly poured congrats into the comments section. "Congrats queen!" wrote one, while another added, "Congrats! So happy for you guys."

Lauren Conrad and musician William Tell attend the "Lauren Conrad Celebrate" book launch party in 2016. Larry Busacca / Getty Images for PMK*BNC

Conrad announced her pregnancy back in April, paired with a picture of herself cradling her baby bump and smiling:

"It's been hard to keep this one to myself!" she wrote in the caption. "Very excited to share that our family will be getting a little bigger this year."

Congrats, LC!