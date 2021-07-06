Former “Bachelor” contestant Lauren Lane (née Bushnell) is sharing a health update about her newborn son, Dutton, who was hospitalized over the weekend.

“Home and resting! Thanks everyone for the prayers — hopefully we keep resting and getting better,” Lauren, 31, revealed on her Instagram story.

Lauren and her husband, country singer Chris Lane, brought Dutton to the emergency room on Sunday.

“If you pray, Dutty Buddy needs some prayers,” Chris wrote on his Instagram story.

Lauren Bushnell Lane announced that her son, Dutton, is home from the hospital. laurenlane / Instagram

The little boy was discharged 14 hours later after being diagnosed with a common virus and an ear infection.

“with babies so small and under 28 days old they worry about meningitis and do a full work up / spinal tap,” Lauren explained.

“Thankfully we just have to give him meds and keep an eye and pray it doesn’t turn respiratory,” she added, noting that “secondary infections” are also a concern.

Lauren and Chris welcomed Dutton Walker Lane on June 8.

“Your dad and I can’t get enough of all 9 pounds of you. Now back to baby cuddles and praising Jesus over and over again for this little miracle!!” Lauren gushed on Instagram at the time.

Later that month, Lauren revealed that she’s been struggling with breastfeeding.

“It’s been hard and honestly painful at times and quite the opposite of glamorous,” she wrote. “With the help of a lactation consultant we’ve somewhat corrected this little snapping turtles latch and are making so much progress but I still worry if he’s getting enough, if my body is doing it’s job, and often wonder ‘why isn’t today going as well as yesterday, is it my fault?’”

Lauren was immediately inundated with support from her more than 1.5 million followers.

“Take it one day at a time! AND don’t be so hard on yourself… if you feel it is causing you too much stress or anxiety there is absolutely zero shame in switching to formula. You’re doing amazing,” “Teen Mom” alum Chelsea Houska commented.

Added another person, “People don’t talk about how hard it is. It’s harder than labor. I had all the struggles. Mastitis two times. So many emotions. Don’t put pressure on yourself — be kind. And always do what you feel is best.”

Lauren rose to fame when she got engaged to Ben Higgins, who appeared on “The Bachelor” during its 20th season. They called off their engagement in 2017. She and Lane tied the knot in 2019.

Related video: