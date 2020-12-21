Jenna reacts to cousin Lauren Bush Lauren's pregnancy: 'So thrilled'

There’s another little one on the way for Lauren Bush Lauren!

Lauren, 36, a cousin of TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager and a niece of former President George W. Bush, announced on Instagram that she is expecting her third child.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

“We are excited to welcome baby #3 due next Spring! It has been strange and wonderful to incubate new life during this truly surreal year,” she wrote, alongside a photo of an ultrasound scan. “Morning sickness (more like all-day sickness) aside, it has been a major ray of hope in our lives as we look towards a brighter tomorrow in 2021! Sending ❤️ to all!”

Lauren is the founder and CEO of FEED, a lifestyle brand that raises money to fight childhood hunger.

Her husband, David Lauren, who is the son of fashion designer Ralph Lauren, also shared their baby news on Instagram.

“Big News...We are getting a brother or a sister next year!!” he wrote, sharing a cute photo of the couple’s two sons, James, 5, and Max, 2.

Jenna was quick to congratulate her cousin on the happy news.

“So thrilled for you and your beautiful fam!” she commented on Lauren's Instagram photo.

Lauren Bush Lauren and Jenna Bush Hager pose for a photo at UNICEF's Next Generation Photo Benefit on June 15, 2011. Jemal Countess / Getty Images

Many others also left messages on the post to congratulate the couple, including musician Jon Batiste, who sent his love with heart emoji.

Lauren’s cousin George P. Bush, the oldest child of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, also shared his well wishes.

“Congratulations! Looking forward to adding another member of the family,” he wrote.

The Laurens tied the knot in 2011 at a family ranch in Colorado. Earlier this year, Lauren posted a note to her husband for their anniversary, along with a cute photo of them with their young sons.

“Happy 9 year Anniversary to my one @davidlauren ! If this pandemic has reinforced anything, it’s that I’m very lucky to get to do life with you through the good times and the tougher times,” she wrote on Instagram. “Here is to the next 90+ years together!”