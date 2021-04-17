Lauren Bush Lauren announces birth of 3rd child: 'We are so in love'

Lauren Bush Lauren is a mom again!

The former model and fashion designer, 36, who is a cousin of TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager and a niece of former President George W. Bush, announced on Instagram that she and husband David Lauren welcomed their third child, a son named Robert Rocky Lauren, on April 10.

"Welcome to the world baby Robert Rocky Lauren 💙✨born on April 10th at 11:53am! We are so in love and happy that you have come to complete our wolf pack," she wrote alongside a photo of her newborn.

The FEED Projects founder, who added a second pic of herself holding little Rocky in her arms, also opened up about her baby's name.

"We will call you Rocky after the majestic Rocky Mountains where @davidlauren and I were married and where we both grew up going. Robert is my late grandfather’s name and classically cool," she wrote.

"We wish for you a happy, healthy, and purpose-filled life with so much love and goodness all your days! We already love you to the 🌜 and infinity and beyond!" she added.

Lauren Bush Lauren is the cousin of TODAY's own Jenna Bush Hager. Jemal Countess / Getty Images

Proud dad David Lauren, who's the son of fashion designer Ralph Lauren, shared two pics of Rocky — including one showing his wife snoozing in the background — on his Instagram page.

In his caption, he revealed that baby Rocky was also named after his favorite movie character. He added that the couple couldn't wait to introduce their newborn to his older brothers, James, 5, and Max, who turns 3 on April 19.

Lauren Bush Lauren announced she and her hubby was expecting again in December.

“We are excited to welcome baby #3 due next Spring! It has been strange and wonderful to incubate new life during this truly surreal year,” she captioned an Instagram pic of an ultrasound scan.

“Morning sickness (more like all-day sickness) aside, it has been a major ray of hope in our lives as we look towards a brighter tomorrow in 2021! Sending ❤️ to all!” she added.

David Lauren also gushed about the couple's baby-on-the-way to his Instagram followers. Next to a pic of his two boys playing in the snow, he wrote, "Big News...We are getting a brother or a sister next year!"

Congratulations to Lauren and David!