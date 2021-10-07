IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Laura Bush shares how George reacted to baby granddaughter being named after him

The former first lady says she went to the hospital every day to hold Cora Georgia Coyne, the first child of daughter Barbara Bush and husband Craig Coyne.

By Scott Stump

Former President George W. Bush might have a new favorite grandchild.

His wife, former first lady Laura Bush, shared his reaction on TODAY Thursday to having his new baby granddaughter, Cora Georgia Coyne, named after him.

Cora is the first child of daughter Barbara Bush, the twin sister of TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager, who spoke with her mom about the newest addition to the family. Cora joins Jenna's three children to make four grandchildren for the elder Bushes, and the first whose name pays homage to George.

"It was really great," Laura Bush said. "Cora Georgia. So she’ll have to be his favorite."

"What about my children?" Jenna said while laughing.

Cora was born six weeks early on Sept. 27 in Portland, Maine, after Barbara and husband Craig Coyne had planned to have her at a hospital in New York City. The couple was at the family's longtime home in Kennebunkport, Maine, when Cora arrived early.

“We’re thrilled with that darling little baby, and I know Barbara and Craig are, too,” Laura said.

The baby was fittingly born at Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital in Portland, which is named in honor of the late first lady and Barbara’s namesake.

Laura Bush has been a regular visitor to the hospital's neonatal intensive care unit, where Cora has been staying due to her premature birth.

"Yes, I went every day to hold the baby in the hospital," she said. "We’re looking forward to the baby being able to get out of the intensive care nursery pretty soon, I hope, and get to come home with her mother."

Laura also read the book "On the Night You Were Born," by Nancy Tillman, to Cora as the baby grows stronger each day. Laura has long been a champion of books and literacy, so she's getting her granddaughter started early.

"She was, of course, very fascinated with it," Laura said. "I don’t know that she opened her eyes — but she’s just a little, tiny, premature baby, but she’s doing great."

Cora already has something in common with her mother and aunt, who were also premature babies.

"Exactly," Laura told Jenna. "You’ve made up for that small size."

