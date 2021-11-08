Jenna says mother Laura Bush faced sexist critique when she got engaged to George W. Bush

Laura Bush may be the same age as her husband, former President George W. Bush, but she still faced ageist remarks when they got engaged.

Monday on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, Jenna Bush Hager said her mother was the subject of a sexist critique before the couple married.

Jenna was chatting with Hoda Kotb about Sarah Jessica Parker's remarks to Vogue about aging in Hollywood and the social media commentary she's seen as she gears up for the "Sex and the City" sequel series "And Just Like That…"

"There’s so much misogynist chatter in response to us that would never. Happen. About. A. Man," Parker told Vogue. "'Gray hair gray hair gray hair. Does she have gray hair?’ I’m sitting with Andy Cohen and he has a full head of gray hair, and he’s exquisite. Why is it okay for him? I don’t know what to tell you people."

For Jenna, the interview reminded her of how her mother was referenced in a newspaper posting when Laura Bush announced her engagement.

"When my parents got married they were in their 30s, which is young, but in Midland, Texas, it felt so old," she explained. "And when they got engaged, in the newspaper it said — they're the same age — it said, 'Midland's most eligible bachelor gets Midland's old maid.' They called my mom an old maid!"

Hoda gasped in shock and said, "And they were the same age."

Jenna explained that double standard has existed for a long time.

"In their 30s she was considered an old maid to not be married but he was an eligible bachelor, so I think it's been around forever," she said.

Hoda agreed and said it takes time to shake up those standards.

"I do think the young cool kids right now are not having it," she said.

Laura and George W. Bush celebrated their 44th wedding anniversary last week, with the 43rd president sharing a sweet photo from their wedding day along with a message.

"November is a special month in our house. Not only did we get to celebrate my beautiful wife’s birthday yesterday, but also the great gift of marriage today," he wrote. "Happy Anniversary @laurawbush!"