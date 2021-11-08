IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Trouble sleeping? Here are 6 solutions to help you get a better night's rest

Jenna says mother Laura Bush faced sexist critique when she got engaged to George W. Bush

Jenna Bush Hager recalled how her mom was described as an "old maid" despite being the same age as George W. Bush.

Jenna says her mother, Laura Bush, faced sexist critiques when she married George W. Bush

Nov. 8, 202103:05
/ Source: TODAY
By Chrissy Callahan

Laura Bush may be the same age as her husband, former President George W. Bush, but she still faced ageist remarks when they got engaged.

Monday on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, Jenna Bush Hager said her mother was the subject of a sexist critique before the couple married.

Jenna was chatting with Hoda Kotb about Sarah Jessica Parker's remarks to Vogue about aging in Hollywood and the social media commentary she's seen as she gears up for the "Sex and the City" sequel series "And Just Like That…"

Related

Pop Culture

Pop CultureSarah Jessica Parker responds to critical commentary about her age

"There’s so much misogynist chatter in response to us that would never. Happen. About. A. Man," Parker told Vogue. "'Gray hair gray hair gray hair. Does she have gray hair?’ I’m sitting with Andy Cohen and he has a full head of gray hair, and he’s exquisite. Why is it okay for him? I don’t know what to tell you people."

For Jenna, the interview reminded her of how her mother was referenced in a newspaper posting when Laura Bush announced her engagement.

"When my parents got married they were in their 30s, which is young, but in Midland, Texas, it felt so old," she explained. "And when they got engaged, in the newspaper it said — they're the same age — it said, 'Midland's most eligible bachelor gets Midland's old maid.' They called my mom an old maid!"

Hoda gasped in shock and said, "And they were the same age."

Laura Bush talks to daughter Jenna Bush Hager about new granddaughter Cora

Oct. 7, 202102:17

Jenna explained that double standard has existed for a long time.

"In their 30s she was considered an old maid to not be married but he was an eligible bachelor, so I think it's been around forever," she said.

Hoda agreed and said it takes time to shake up those standards.

"I do think the young cool kids right now are not having it," she said.

Related

News

NewsGeorge W. Bush shares wedding photo to honor anniversary with wife Laura

Laura and George W. Bush celebrated their 44th wedding anniversary last week, with the 43rd president sharing a sweet photo from their wedding day along with a message.

"November is a special month in our house. Not only did we get to celebrate my beautiful wife’s birthday yesterday, but also the great gift of marriage today," he wrote. "Happy Anniversary @laurawbush!"

Chrissy Callahan

Chrissy Callahan covers a range of topics for TODAY.com, including fashion, beauty, pop culture and food. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, watching bad reality TV and consuming copious amounts of cookie dough.