Actress and mother of one Laura Benanti has been doing what many of us have been doing during the coronavirus pandemic: worrying.

"I know for myself, as a theater kid, my high school musical was a saving grace, so I was worried about those kids," Benanti, a Broadway actress who has earned five Tony Award nominations, told TODAY Parents. "So I'm doing a lot of worrying about everyone and for me that always translates to trying to be of service in some way."

Benanti started the #SunshineSongs campaign on Twitter, where she asked young actors and singers to submit their performances on social media from their canceled musicals and plays. Benanti, who played Baroness Elsa Schräder in the 2013 NBC television production of "The Sound of Music Live!," was one of the first celebrities to do this, with others like Jennifer Garner and Lin-Manuel Miranda adding their own call-to-actions in the following days.

Dark times for all. Trying to find some bright spots. If you were meant to perform in your High School musical and it was cancelled please post yourself singing and tag me. I want to be your audience!! Sending all my love and black market toilet paper. 💛 pic.twitter.com/BVYR4t3dJE — Laura Benanti (@LauraBenanti) March 13, 2020

"It's been overwhelmingly positive," Benanti said of the campaign. "I had no idea that when I posted on social media that it would become what it's become. We've had thousands and thousands of submissions of which I've watched them all. I'm so heartened by the sincerity and the commitment and the love and the talent of these kids. I know that it's brought a lot of people a lot of joy."

One mom tweeted, "My daughter Heather probably won’t be able to perform in Longwood Middle schools Frozen Jr. as Anna. It was her first lead role and she was so excited. Thank you for doing this for the kids. #SunshineSongs."

One high school student wrote, "I was supposed to be Millie in 'Thoroughly Modern Millie,' this would be my final high school performance. Thank you so much @LauraBenanti for helping turn this into something positive and bringing all of these beautiful voices together."