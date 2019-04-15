Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 15, 2019, 5:16 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Terri Peters

After realizing just this week that Easter is this upcoming weekend, I began frantically shopping for basket fillers for my two kids. From jelly beans to art supplies, I had been been hiding away some items in my closet (don't tell the kiddos), but have been stuck when it comes to a few unique larger gifts that will be exciting to find in their baskets.

Am I the only one who got thrown off by Easter being later in the year and completely lost track of when it was?

With less than a week to go until Peter Cottontail comes hopping down the bunny trail, we've rounded up some last-minute Easter basket ideas for kids of all ages: babies, toddlers, kids and teens. If you, too, have procrastinated this year, here's a list of things that will hopefully arrive in time to fill your kids' baskets on Easter morning.

Babies:

1. Baby Bum Duke's Essentials Gift Set, $25, Amazon

This sweet baby care set from Baby Bum comes with shampoo, baby wash, hand sanitizer and lotion, in addition to a sweet monkey baby blanket.

2. Oilogic Slumber & Sleep Essential Oil Vapor Bath, $10, Amazon

This baby bath helps baby relax at bedtime and (hopefully) get to sleep easily with a blend of essential oils.

3. Hello Bello Diaper Rash Cream, $7, Walmart

Co-founded by Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, Hello Bello's line of baby items makes a great Easter basket stuffer for little ones. This diaper rash cream can also be purchased in a 2-pack for $14.

4. Bubbsi Creamy Coconut Oil Shampoo and Wash, $20, Bubbsi

Not only is this baby shampoo and wash made from natural ingredients, but the adorable pig bottle makes it a sweet addition to baby's Easter basket.

Toddlers:

1. Healthy Times Organic Hugga Bear Vanilla Cookies, $5, Amazon

These organic, bear-shaped cookies are the perfect non-candy Easter basket addition for toddlers.

2. Kingdom Builders Sir Phillip Toy, $10, Amazon

Little Tikes' new Kingdom Builders line of toys is all about castles, knights and medieval fun. From Sir Phillip the knight to Levelin' Lou the alligator, this line of toys are perfect for toddler Easter baskets.

3. 3-Piece Bunny Little Shorts Set, $13, Carter's

Keep your toddler looking cute as a bunny long after Easter with this sweet bunny shorts and onesie set from Carter's.

Kids:

1. Disney Wishables Mystery Plush, Parks Food Series, $10, ShopDisney

The newest plush line from ShopDisney are Disney Parks Wishables, tiny plush characters that come in blind bags and pay homage to special foods, characters and experiences within Disney Parks. Their compact size makes them a perfect addition to any Easter basket. Wishables mystery bags are also available in Finding Nemo and Pirates of the Caribbean varieties.

2. Buddha Board Mini, $15, Amazon

This smaller version of a Buddha Board will fit perfectly in any Easter basket, and is a calming, meditative way to doodle and draw. Simply dip the included paint brush in water and draw — when the canvas dries, the artwork disappears, allowing kids to create a new drawing.

3. VTech Paw Patrol Learning Watch, $15, Amazon

This interactive watch plays learning games with kids and features beloved Paw Patrol pup Chase.

4. Drop Dot Water Bombs, $6 for 2, Target

These reusable water bombs are sure to be a hit with kids in the warmer months. Kids refill the water bombs by squeezing them underwater.

5. Kids Sneaker, 55 , Rothy's

These adorable additions to the Rothy's line of footwear are for boys and girls, and come in tons of cute prints and colors.

6. Scunci Faux Fur Bow and Solid Scrunchies, $5, Target

Scrunchies are back, and this adorable set from Scunci come in spring colors, making them a great Easter basket filler.

7. Jelly Belly Bunny Corn, $7, Amazon

This unique take on Jelly Belly's iconic jelly beans are sparkly in addition to coming in beautiful pastel colors.

8. Quip Kids Electric Toothbrush Set, $25, Quip

Brush away that Easter candy sugar with these sonic vibrating kids' toothbrushes from Quip. The brushes come in a variety of kid-friendly colors and the brush head and battery can be delivered to your door for replacement every 3 months.

9. Jersey Bunny Tunic, $7, Oshkosh

This sweet bunny tunic comes in bright colors kids will love, and can be work throughout the spring season.

10. Swimways Ariel Swimming Pool Dive Wands, $16, Amazon

Princess fans will love moving into warmer weather with these Ariel dive wands from Swimways.

Teenagers:

1. 9021-GLOW! Eye and Cheek Palette, $34, Petite 'n Pretty

With six eye colors, blush and highlighter, this glittery, gorgeous makeup palette from Petite 'n Pretty would thrill any teen (or preteen) on Easter morning.

2. Easter Basket 3-D Card, $13, Lovepop

Set your teen up for springtime success with a sweet note of encouragement in this beautiful easter basket greeting card from Lovepop. Lovepop cards open up to a displayable 3-D design and include a blank note card for loving words.

3. Reduce 24-ounce Insulated Tumbler, $20, Amazon

These reusable cups from Reduce keep drinks ice cold for 24 hours, or hot for 8. And, they come in lots of vibrant colors that teens are sure to love.

4. Loacker Hazelnut Wafers, $15, Amazon

Like Nutella wafer candy bars, these wafer candies from Loacker are a delicious option for teens who would like something besides Peeps in their Easter basket this year.

5. Juicy Couture Viva La Juicy Bowdacious Perfume, $80, Amazon

This pink, bow-adorned Juicy Couture perfume has hints of pear, coconut milk and flowers, making it a perfect light fragrance for teens.

6. Polaroid Mint Camera, $100, Amazon

This tiny instant camera from Polaroid prints on sticky-backed 2x3 photo paper. Teens can choose between photos with a traditional Polaroid border and ones without.

