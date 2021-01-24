Larry King’s kids spoke out Saturday evening after it was confirmed that their father had died that morning. In a joint statement from Larry King Jr., Chance King and Cannon King, the TV legend's sons shared what it was like to be raised by such an iconic figure.

“We are heartbroken over our father's death, and together with our extended family mourn his passing,” the statement, posted to Facebook, read. “The world knew Larry King as a great broadcaster and interviewer, but to us he was 'dad.' He was the man who lovingly obsessed over our daily schedules and our well-being, and who took such immense pride in our accomplishments — large, small, or imagined.”

"Through it all, we knew without a doubt in the world that he loved us more than life itself," the King family continued. "He was an amazing father, and he was fiercely loyal to those lucky enough to call him a friend. We will miss him every single day of our lives. The outpouring of love and the remembrances of his remarkable career have touched us deeply and we are so thankful.”

The statement concluded by asking for donations to the American Heart Association or the Beverly Hills Fire Department EMS "to which a debt of gratitude is owed for the wonderful care they provided to our dad in his final years."

On Saturday, a statement posted to the broadcaster's Twitter account revealed that he had died at age 87 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Earlier this month, he was hospitalized with COVID-19 for 10 days and was admitted to the intensive care unit.

His death comes on the heels of losing two of his five children, Andy and Chaia King, within weeks of each other. Andy died of a heart attack in late July at age 65, and Chaia died less than a month later at age 51 after being diagnosed with lung cancer.

“Losing them feels so out of order,” Larry King wrote in a statement at the time. “No parent should have to bury a child. My family and I thank you for your outpouring of kind sentiments and well wishes. In this moment, we need a little time and privacy to heal. I thank you for respecting that.”

Larry King is survived by his three remaining children, Chance, 21, Cannon, 20, and Larry King Jr., 59. The TV legend welcomed Chance and Cannon with his seventh wife, Shawn King, whom he filed to divorce in 2019, and Larry King Jr. with his second wife, Annette Kaye.