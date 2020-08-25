Landon Clifford, YouTube star and father of 2, dead at 19

Landon Clifford, father of two young children and one of the stars of the YouTube show "Cam & Fam," has died at 19 years old, according to a recent Instagram post shared by his wife, Camryn.

Camryn, 19, did not share a cause of death but wrote that her husband had been in a coma for nearly a week and had donated his organs.

"August 13th 2020 was Landon's last day being the best dad and husband he could be," she wrote. "After spending the following 6 days in a coma he passed on and donated several organs to people in need all over the country. He died saving the lives of others. That’s the type of person he was. Compassionate, loving, thoughtful, kind, and gentle."

The couple, who were married in June 2019, have two children: Collette Briar Clifford, 2, and Delilah Rose Clifford, who was born in May. Most of their YouTube content focuses on documenting their lives as a family, and their channel has 1.29 million subscribers.

"He was an amazing husband and the best father those girls could of ever asked for. It saddens me deeply that they will never get to truly know him," Camryn wrote.

She also shared a photo of herself and her older daughter on her Instagram stories, saying that she was leaning on her children during this time.

camandfam / Instagram

"The best parts of him are still alive in them," she wrote. "Whenever I miss him I just give my girls a big hug."

The last post that Landon shared on Instagram featured the two young girls.

"He was so young and had so much more life to live," Camryn wrote. "This isn’t how things were supposed to go. He was meant to make it to his next birthday. He was meant to walk his daughters down the (aisle). He was meant to die old with me.

"Words can not come close to describe the pain I feel," she continued. "All I can do now is make sure our girls know how much he loved us. He’s looking down on us from heaven and his light will shine through the clouds when we look up at him. May he rest peacefully."

Over the weekend, Camryn shared a photo of herself and several other YouTube stars and parents, including Kaylie Varney, Sophie Gonzalez, Katie Gonzales and Allie Brooke, dressed in black and holding hands.

"Today we celebrate his life," Camryn wrote.