Cutest reunion ever! Lance Bass' newborn twins meet his *NSYNC bandmates

The singer and his husband, Michael Turchin, welcomed babies, Violet and Alexander, last month.
By Rachel Paula Abrahamson

Lance Bass snapped a photo of his twins with Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick before saying “Bye Bye Bye” after an *NSYNC reunion.

In the picture, Fatone, 44, and Kirkpatrick, 50, are seen cradling Bass' 5-week-old babies, Violet Betty and Alexander James.

“Two of the best dads I know,” the singer, 42, captioned his Instagram post Sunday.

"It’s tearin’ up my heart!" "Iron Chef" star Cat Cora wrote in the comments.

Added another fan, "I love that you are all so close!"

Bass and his husband, actor Michael Turchin, 34, became parents with the help of a surrogate on Oct. 13. If the first-time dads need any tips — Fatone and Kirkpatrick definitely have some wisdom to share. Fatone is father of daughters Briahna, 20, and Kloey, 11, while Kirkpatrick’s son, Nash, celebrated his 4th birthday last month.

Bass and Turchin, who have been married since 2014, announced in June that they were expecting twins. The couple told People earlier this year that they went through nine different egg donors, surrogacy attempts and failed IVF treatments.

“Because of what we’ve been through the last four years, we were very cautious and to get excited. And it kind of sucks because when you find out you’re pregnant, you want to celebrate with your family,” Bass explained. “You start planning their future in your head already, but we were so scared because we didn’t want to go through the pain again of losing them.”

Bass shared on Instagram the news of Betty and Alexander’s arrival last month.

“I can not express how much love I feel right now,” he wrote next to pictures of their birth certificates. “Thank you for all the kind wishes. It meant a lot. Now, how do you change a diaper??! Ahhhhhhhh!”

