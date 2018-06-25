share tweet pin email

Lance Bass is one step closer to making his dream of having a family come true.

The former 'N Sync member opened up about his surrogacy experience with husband Michael Turchin on TODAY.

"We are super excited," he said. "We love the idea of having a family. That's one of the reasons I wanted to marry this man, because I know he'll be such a great dad."

Bass, 39, married Turchin, a 31-year-old actor, in 2014.

"This is the year we're putting it all together," the singer-turned-producer said. "We finally found our surrogate. Now we're looking for our egg donor. It's an intriguing experience. It's something I never knew anything of."

He added that their surrogate is "amazing."

"For her to give us that gift ... it's just so special," Bass said.

Turchin was backstage as Bass shared details of their journey to parenthood with TODAY's Hoda Kotb and co-host Meghan Trainor, who was brought to tears by the heartfelt story.

It's clear the pair is pumped about the idea of becoming fathers.

"We were just at Disney World, and all I could think about was, I can't wait for our kids to be here with us!" Bass said.