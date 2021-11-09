IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Lance Bass' twins are 'tearin' up' his heart in adorable 'N Sync onesies

Forget a boy band — this pair is ready to start a baby band!

By Drew Weisholtz

Lance Bass shared an adorable photo of his newborn twins on Instagram Monday that is un-“Bye Bye Bye”-lievable.

The ‘N Sync singer posted a picture of twins Violet and Alexander that referenced one of his group’s biggest hits.

“They’re tearin’ up my heart,” he captioned the photo, which featured both kids in ‘N Sync onesies.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CWCIlOxvlGJ

Released in 1998, “Tearin’ Up My Heart,” was the second single from the group’s debut album and is considered one of the most well-known boy band songs of all time.

Bass and husband Michael Turchin welcomed their twins last month. Shortly after they were born, Bass gave a shoutout to ‘N Sync band member Chris Kirkpatrick on his 50th birthday in an Instagram post about what life was like as the parent of a newborn.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVI-irhPn_l

“Haven’t slept much in 5 days and I’m covered in ick but I’ve never been so happy!” he captioned a series of pictures of the babies. “Now there are four of us in this house that wear diapers (hint: it’s not me or @michaelturchinart).

“Also, Happy birthday Uncle Chris! @iamchriskirkpatrick” he wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVCFeTQFhpi

And while Bass’ family is expanding, it’s actually grown a little more than he may have thought. On a recent episode of Ancestry's “2 Lies & A Leaf,” he discovered that Britney Spears is his sixth cousin, once removed.

"That is so crazy, though, cause I feel like she's my little sister and this whole time she's been my little cousin,” he said.

