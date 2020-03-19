Lance Bass reveals surrogate miscarried after 9th IVF attempt

Lance Bass is opening up about his grief after losing a son to miscarriage.

The former NYSYNC star, who's trying to start a start a family with husband Michael Turchin, lost a baby boy at 8 weeks after nine IVF attempts.

Lance Bass, right, with husband Michael Turchin. David Livingston / WireImage

“We unfortunately lost him after eight weeks, which happens to pretty much everyone when you're going through IVF,” Bass, 40, told Entertainment Tonight. “I didn't even know that as we were going through this, but we’ve met so many great couples who have the same story."

After working with nine egg donors, the couple, who married in 2014, were thrilled when their surrogate became pregnant last August. Bass even started making plans for a future with his child.

"You try to trick yourself into not getting excited because you know anything can happen at any time, especially in those first few weeks when there’s a huge possibility that the (embryos) won’t stick,” he shared. “You keep telling yourself that and trying not to get your hopes up, but you're always going to have those thoughts in the back of your brain where you’re already planning out their lives. Especially once you know the sex — you can't help but fast-forward over their entire lives and imagine who they’re going to be like, who they might marry and all kinds of stuff.”

“Getting over that has been hard," he continued. "It’s like all these hopes and dreams I had won’t be happening this time."

Bass and Turchin have now found a 10th egg donor. They plan to begin the IVF process again later this year. However, if the process fails again, Bass is open to the idea of adopting.

"(I)n a perfect world I would love to have my own kids. But if it’s not meant in the cards, then it’s not meant in the cards and there are plenty of kids who need adopting," he shared. "So, I’m not opposed to going right ahead and adopting if this fails next time.”

During a July 2018 "COLD CUTS" segment with TODAY Al Roker, Bass opened up what he most looked forward to about being a dad.

"I'm excited just to have a piece of me out there, that we can hopefully create a great kid," gushed the star. "I think we just need more positive people out there."