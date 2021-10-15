Lance Bass, husband Michael Turchin welcome boy/girl twins

Lance Bass and his husband Michael Turchin are parents of two! The *Nsync singer and Turchin welcomed twins — a boy and a girl — on Oct. 13.

Bass shared photos of their birth certificates to his Instagram page on Thursday, writing that the “baby dragons have arrived!!!”

“I cannot express how much love I feel right now,” he said. “Thank you for all the kind wishes. It meant a lot. Now, how do you change a diaper??! Ahhhhhhhh!”

The babies, born via surrogate, are named Violet Betty and Alexander James. Bass and Turchin have been trying to have children for years. The two told People earlier this year they went through nine different egg donors, surrogacy attempts, and failed IVF treatments.

Bass and Turchin first announced they were expecting in June with a fun, Halloween-themed Tik Tok.

In the video, the two soon-to-be-dads hear phantom cries in their house. They bring in an investigator, who says there’s “more than one,” and then a scene ripped from “The Shining” showed two silhouettes.

"Coming this fall. #TheyreComing #HappyPride #ForYourPride #TodayIsLove #Zaddies," Bass captioned the video.

At the time, Bass told People magazine he was hoping the babies arrived before their official November due date in time to be "Halloween babies."

"They have no choice but to love Halloween because I'm obsessed and they're going to be obsessed," he said. With their Oct. 13 arrival, Bass got his wish!

The former boy band member will have no problem setting a good example for his kids; earlier this year in an exclusive interview with TODAY, he opened up about being a role model to the LGBTQ community.

“I'm honored to be in that position. I've tried to be a good example of being just an average gay person,” he told TODAY. “And I've learned that just being yourself really just does help.”

Congrats to the happy parents!

