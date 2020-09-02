There’s a baby on the way for Lala Kent!

The "Vanderpump Rules" star, 30, is expecting her first child with her fiancé, film producer Randall Emmett. The couple broke the news on their podcast, “Give Them Lala … with Randall.”

"I'm, like, shaking right now because I can't believe that it's a real-life thing," Kent said on the podcast. "I’m really emotional. … I cry about everything, but today it's very much happy tears. ... For my 30th birthday, I have the best gift given to me — my body also helped out too — I am pregnant.”

This will be the first child for Kent, while Emmett, 49, has two daughters from his previous marriage to actress Ambyr Childers.

Kent revealed that she is almost 10 weeks along and said she already feels “very maternal and motherly.”

She also admitted that the idea of becoming a mom has been a huge mental adjustment.

“Life is really hitting me in the face,” she said. “Holy s—, I’m turning 30, there's something living inside of me, growing, which is in itself — what is this alien thing happening? My life is changing very quickly."

The reality star, who first started appearing on "Vanderpump Rules" in season 4 and has since become a main cast member, also talked about the joyful experience of her recent sonogram.

“I had a doctor’s appointment yesterday, and the heartbeat, you guys, I just want to hear that for the rest of my life,” she said.

She also shared that she has been craving cornbread, Diet Coke and watermelon.

Kent will have company during her pregnancy, as her friend and former "Vanderpump Rules" co-star, Stassi Schroeder, also revealed in June that she is expecting a baby girl with her fiancé, Beau Clark.

Schroeder, 32, was fired from "Vanderpump Rules" earlier this year due to her racist actions against her Black co-star, Faith Stowers.

Later in the podcast, Kent and Emmett shared their baby news with Lisa Vanderpump.

“So, after four and a half years that we’ve been together, of a lot of ups-and-downs, Lisa Vanderpump, I am having a baby,” Kent told her friend and mentor.

Vanderpump was thrilled to hear the happy news, and she offered up some parenting advice.

“Your whole life changes so much, and everything’s put in perspective,” she said. “Savor every moment. I think video as much as you can, take as many pictures because you think you’re going to remember every moment but you don’t because it all goes by, and it’s all so overwhelming.”

Emmett added that the couple will find out the baby's gender in two weeks.