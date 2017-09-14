share tweet pin email

Lady Antebellum singer Hillary Scott and her husband, Chris Tyrrell, will be welcoming twin girls in February.

We are overjoyed to be having TWO more girls! Eisele is so excited to have her very own living baby dolls. Chris and I are beyond grateful that we get to raise a household of little ladies, and can't wait to watch and help them grow into kind, independent, and confident women! Now we wait with great expectation (and many prayers) for them to get here safely! A post shared by Hillary Scott (@hillaryscottla) on Sep 14, 2017 at 8:00am PDT

The 31-year-old Grammy winner revealed the news Thursday in an adorable Instagram post. "We are overjoyed to be having TWO more girls!” Scott captioned a pic of three pink tutus with matching lilac shoes.

Rick Diamond / Getty Images Scott and Tyrrell are making room for two new girls in the house!

Scott wrote that the the couple's 4-year-old daughter, Eisele, "is so excited to have her very own living baby dolls," and added she and her drummer hubby were looking forward to raising "confident" little girls.

In honor of #bumpday, here's my bump. 🤗🙈🤰🏻👶🏼👶🏼 Encouraging all the expectant mamas out there to take care of you and your baby(ies)! #maternalhealth is SO important!💞 A post shared by Hillary Scott (@hillaryscottla) on Sep 13, 2017 at 11:38am PDT

"Chris and I are beyond grateful that we get to raise a household of little ladies, and can’t wait to watch and help them grow into kind, independent and confident women!" she wrote. "Now we wait with great expectation (and many prayers) for them to get here safely!"

Well, #BabyBellum round 2 is on the way! We're thrilled to announce the Haywoods are welcoming a girl this December, AND the Tyrrells are expecting in February 2018!! 👶🏼❤️🤰🏻 A post shared by Lady Antebellum (@ladyantebellum) on Aug 17, 2017 at 12:00pm PDT

In August, fans learned the Lady Antebellum family would be growing in a big way when the country trio revealed both Scott and singer-guitarist Dave Haywood would be welcoming little ones this winter.

Just a day later, Scott revealed that she and Tyrrell are expecting twins in a heartfelt Instagram post that touched on the couple's tragic miscarriage two years ago.

"My heart still grieves for our loss and all who are struggling with pregnancy and infant loss and infertility,” wrote the singer. “God hears every prayer and I will continue to share our story to point to the Source of all life, peace and comfort in the best and most difficult of times. Don’t lose hope!"

Congrats again on your happy news, Hillary and Chris!