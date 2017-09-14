Parents

Lady Antebellum singer Hillary Scott and husband are expecting twin girls

Lady Antebellum singer Hillary Scott and her husband, Chris Tyrrell, will be welcoming twin girls in February.

The 31-year-old Grammy winner revealed the news Thursday in an adorable Instagram post. "We are overjoyed to be having TWO more girls!” Scott captioned a pic of three pink tutus with matching lilac shoes.

Scott and Tyrrell are making room for two new girls in the house!

Scott wrote that the the couple's 4-year-old daughter, Eisele, "is so excited to have her very own living baby dolls," and added she and her drummer hubby were looking forward to raising "confident" little girls.

"Chris and I are beyond grateful that we get to raise a household of little ladies, and can’t wait to watch and help them grow into kind, independent and confident women!" she wrote. "Now we wait with great expectation (and many prayers) for them to get here safely!"

In August, fans learned the Lady Antebellum family would be growing in a big way when the country trio revealed both Scott and singer-guitarist Dave Haywood would be welcoming little ones this winter.

God has answered our family's countless prayers! Our family is growing...Chris, Eisele, and I wanted to share our DOUBLE portion of joy with you all! We appreciate all the love and prayers in the coming weeks as we wait (somewhat patiently if you're Chris and I, and impatiently if you're Eisele 😂) for these precious BABIES to arrive. Yep, babies! We are having TWINS! It's truly a miracle. Because we've been so open about our last pregnancy loss and journey, I want to be fully transparent with you that this happened naturally. Chris nor I have any family history of twins that we can find and are just resting in the profound gift this truly is. My heart still grieves for our loss and all who are struggling with pregnancy and infant loss and infertility. God hears every prayer and I will continue to share our story to point to the Source of all life, peace and comfort in the best and most difficult of times. Don't lose hope! Thank you @hodgesusry for capturing this priceless moment and make sure you swipe to see all the sweet moments @montgomeryleephoto captured on the day we told Eisele. Love and blessings to all! The Tyrrell's

A post shared by Hillary Scott (@hillaryscottla) on

Just a day later, Scott revealed that she and Tyrrell are expecting twins in a heartfelt Instagram post that touched on the couple's tragic miscarriage two years ago.

"My heart still grieves for our loss and all who are struggling with pregnancy and infant loss and infertility,” wrote the singer. “God hears every prayer and I will continue to share our story to point to the Source of all life, peace and comfort in the best and most difficult of times. Don’t lose hope!"

Congrats again on your happy news, Hillary and Chris!

