Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott gives birth to twins: 'Thank you Lord'

It's a girl — and another girl!

Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott and husband Chris Tyrrell welcomed twin daughters to the world on Monday.

The singer-songwriter shared the happy news on Instagram alongside a photo of two monogrammed knit caps, one with the letter "A" and the other with a "B."

"Our family is thankful and proud to announce the arrival of our precious baby girls," Scott wrote. "They were born in the early hours of January 29th, 2018 and we can’t wait to share more about them in the days to come."

Rick Diamond / Getty Images Chris Tyrrell and Hillary Scott welcomed their twin daughters to the world on Jan. 29, 2018.

The new additions are the second and third for the family, who are now raising a trio of daughters.

Months before giving birth, Scott remarked that their 4-year-old, Eisele, was "so excited to have her very own living baby dolls" on the way.

The couple expected the babies to arrive in February, but despite their early appearance, all is well with the bundles of joy.

"Thank you to everyone who prayed and prayed for these little ladies," Scott wrote in the birth announcement. "And thank you Lord for healthy babies."

Scott and Tyrrell have relied heavily on their faith since suffering a miscarriage two years ago.

"My heart still grieves for our loss and all who are struggling with pregnancy and infant loss and infertility," Scott shared when she announced her pregnancy in August. "God hears every prayer."

The twins are the latest arrivals in the recent "baby Bellum" boom. In December, band member Dave Haywood and wife Kelli Cashiola-Haywood welcomed a baby girl of their own.