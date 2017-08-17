share tweet pin email

The Lady Antebellum family is growing in a big way!

On Thursday, the Grammy-winning country-music trio revealed on social media that not one, but two of its members would be welcoming little ones this winter.

Singer-guitarist Dave Haywood and his wife, Kelli Cashiola-Haywood, will welcome their second child, a baby girl, in December, and singer Hillary Scott and her husband, Nashville drummer Chris Tyrell, will also welcome another little one of their own in February 2018.

The happy news was shared in an adorable announcement featuring Haywood's son Cash, who turns 3 next month; Scott's daughter Eisele, 4; and their bandmate Charles Kelly's son, Ward, 1.

Such exciting news for the trio, which is currently thrilling audiences on its "You Look Good" world tour.

Congratulations to the whole Lady Antebellum gang!