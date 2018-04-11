Hillary Scott on her 'double blessing' newborn twins: 'They're meant to be here'

share tweet pin email

Having twins wasn’t how she expected to expand her family, but Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott said that life sometimes has other plans.

The singer opened up to People magazine about being a new mom to identical twin daughters, Betsy Mack and Emory JoAnn, who were born Jan. 29.

Scott calls the new additions to her family “a double blessing from the Lord,” especially considering the miscarriage she experienced in the fall of 2015.

“It was emotional, because I’m like, ‘Oh, we’re going to have as many babies in our house as I hoped we would have,’ ” Scott told the magazine. “It just isn’t in the same timing that I thought it was going to be, but we are going to have our three.”

Scott and her husband, Lady Antebellum drummer Chris Tyrrell, also are parents to 4-year-old daughter Eisele Kaye.

The couple initially wondered whether they would need to seek medical help to get pregnant again after their previous loss. She said even fellow band member Charles Kelley asked them if they used fertility treatments.

“We thought we would but we did not,” Scott said, who jokingly added: “I said, ‘And no, we did not Google how to have twins. It just happened.’”

Neither Scott nor Tyrrell have a history of twins in their family.

“It was just one of those things. I was like, they’re meant to be here,’” she said.

Scott said that physically, she felt “so much better” carrying the twins than with the pregnancy in which she miscarried, although she had to take anti-nausea medication because of severe morning sickness in the beginning.

Everything calmed down around half way through the pregnancy, she said.

“I would have moments of feeling really at peace — ‘I feel great, I know they’re strong, I have an appointment, everything looks great,’” she said. “But in the beginning, you don’t go to the doctor a lot, you don’t do a lot of ultrasounds, so there’s a lot of faith-building in those first several weeks.”

In addition to faith, she also leaned on her husband.

“Hands-down, Chris was like, ‘They’re great, you’re healthy, they’re healthy … I have complete peace that these babies are going to be perfect,'" she recalled.

Scott said another bonus she didn't expect to having twins is never having empty arms.

“That first night after they were born [I told Chris], ‘It’s pretty cool we don’t have to share. You can have one, and I can hold one,’ ” Scott recalls. “We can each hold a baby all the time.”

Lady Antebellum plans to hit the road in July for their Summer Plays On tour.