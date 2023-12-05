Kylie Kelce uses Taylor Swift song in touching video of her daughter

Kylie Kelce used Taylor Swift's touching ballad "Never Grow Up" as the soundtrack to a video she posted about her 4-year-old daughter, Wyatt.

Kelce, who's married to Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce — the brother of Swift's NFL star beau, Travis Kelce — posted the video Dec. 5 on TikTok.

The clip shows Wyatt, wearing striped pants and an Eagles sweatshirt, bent over a book as Swift is heard singing, "Don't you ever grow up/ Just stay this little." Before the clip ends, it morphs into throwback footage of Wyatt as a baby, wearing an Eagles shirt while examining a book.

“If you’re gonna try to make a headline out of this, you better offer a suggestion of a better audio...because there isn’t one," Kylie Kelce captioned the clip.

She added in parentheses, “Eagles gear was a happy accident.”

Kylie and Jason Kelce also share two younger daughters: Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, who turns 1 in February.

In November, the Kelces shared a cute behind-the-scenes video of their Christmas card photo shoot with TODAY.

In the funny clip, the Kelces, who partnered with Minted to create their card, attempt to wrangle their three daughters and two huge dogs into position so everyone can say cheese for the camera.

“It’s going to be a long season,” Jason Kelce deadpans as the kids and pups fidget and fuss. “I can tell.”

As the chaos around him continues, the NFL star adds, “I am prepared for football. I am not prepared for holiday season."

Kylie Kelce explains that the couple prepared for the photo shoot by feeding their kids a “nutritious” breakfast so they could "bribe the living daylights" out of them to get the shot they need.

That's when the camera flashes to Jason Kelce watching one of his daughters devouring a donut. "Is that a good donut?" he asks.