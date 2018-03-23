share tweet pin email

Just last month, Kylie Jenner broke the record for most-liked Instagram photo — and now the new mom may do it again!

The 20-year-old "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star shared an Instagram gallery of selfies featuring her adorable 7-week-old daughter, Stormi Webster, on Friday that garnered nearly 5 million likes in its first hour. (Click or slide on the right arrow to see all three pics.)

In February, Jenner, who welcomed Stormi with boyfriend Travis Scott, charmed fans with her first pic of her little one — a close-up of the baby's hand grabbing Mommy's thumb. That photo quickly went on to become Instagram's most popular pic ever, with nearly 18 million likes.

The reality star-turned-makeup mogul later shared a Snapchat photo revealing Stormi's sweet face, and since then, well, the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has become quite the social media darling. (Would we expect anything else?)

Though Jenner stayed out of the public eye during her pregnancy, once Stormi arrived, she was all too happy to share her joy, revealing on Instagram that being pregnant was "the most beautiful, empowering and life changing experience I've had in my entire life."

"I've never felt love and happiness like this," she added. "I could burst!"