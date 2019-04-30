Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

April 30, 2019, 10:06 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Alyssa Newcomb

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are sparking new speculation that they're married — and dropping strong hints that they're ready to expand their family.

The youngest member of the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" clan wished the father of her 14-month-old daughter, Stormi Webster, a happy 27th birthday in a heartfelt Instagram post on Tuesday.

"watching you evolve into the partner, friend, son, and father you are today has been so fulfilling. my real life bestie & hubby all wrapped into one. i love you and I’m so so proud of you," Kylie wrote. "happy happy birthday."

She then added this not-so-subtle line: "Let’s f--- around and have another baby."

Scott returned the love in the comments section, writing, "I love u mama/Wifey. We shall rage 4ever."

"Hubby"? "Wifey"? The Instagram post is just the latest piece of evidence for fans who believe the couple may have tied the knot. A recent "Avengers"-themed birthday bash for Scott included a cake that read, "Happy birthday husband!"

That wasn't Jenner's only gift to Scott. She also appeared to purchase a Los Angeles billboard celebrating the rapper. “Happy birthday daddy,” the billboard read. “Love, Mommy & Stormi xo.”

Jenner, the world's youngest self-made billionaire at 21 thanks in part to her Kylie Cosmetics business, clearly spared no expense in celebrating her beau's birthday. Or, should we say, husband's birthday? Hmm.