Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi, 3, mischievously crashes her mom's YouTube video

Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi Webster, mischievously interrupted her mom’s interview in the name of candy!

In a new video shared on Jenner’s official YouTube channel as part of her new series, “Inside Kylie Cosmetics," the 23-year-old sat down to discuss the story of how her makeup brand originally started.

Not even one minute into the video, Stormi came into frame before the interview officially kicked off, immediately jumping onto her mom’s lap. Seconds later, she wriggled out of her mom’s arms before jumping down in order to grab a handful of the pink Starburst candies displayed in a glass bowl on a side table.

“Oh OK,” Jenner said, watching with a smile on her face her daughter take a few of the candies. “Get out of here!”

Stormi Webster. YouTube

After walking out of frame behind Jenner, Stormi almost immediately crept back over to where her mom was sitting. Without hesitation, she went back to the bowl of candy to pick up one more piece for good measure.

“Her laugh, too... running out,” Jenner told the camera crew. “She’s so mischievous.”

Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed Stormi on February 1, 2018 after keeping her entire pregnancy under wraps by staying out of the public eye.

Stormi celebrated her third birthday earlier this year, a moment commemorated on her mom’s Instagram. Jenner shared a carousel of images of the mother-daughter duo throughout the years, beginning with an adorable shot of her daughter running in a white dress on the beach. The former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star penned a touching note in the caption, showering her daughter with love on her special day.

“thank you God for sending this little soul to me,” she wrote in the caption. “crying today because i can’t stop the time it’s all the little things i’ll miss like your cute voice and our long talks on the potty. watching you experience everything for the very first time has been the best part of these last few years but on the other side i’m excited to watch you grow into the most special girl i know you will be and all the amazing things i know you will do. happy birthday to my baby forever!!!!”

Stormi has had her fair share of guest appearances on Jenner’s YouTube channel over the years, acting as a right hand man to her mom during some family-fun activities in the kitchen. Their baking tradition began in December 2019 when they baked and decorated cut-out cookies in the shape of gingerbread men, snowflakes, and Christmas trees in their matching festive pajamas.

Last October, the mother-daughter duo wore matching festive pajamas decorated with various drawings of Snoopy. They made and decorated some Halloween themed pumpkin and bat cookies, while Stormi packed on the sugar sprinkles to each of her masterpieces.

The next month, Jenner and her daughter teamed up to make Grinch cupcakes together. In the video, the two wore matching Grinch pajamas to make the occasion even more festive.

In one of Jenner’s more iconic moments as a mother-of-one, for Halloween 2019 she dressed Stormi up in a replica of her purple ensemble that she wore to the Met Gala earlier that year, including the matching purple wig!

Jenner posted two photos and a video on Instagram of Stormi wearing her costume days before the holiday as she donned a mini version of the netted dress, complete with the over-the-top feathered trim.

“My baby!!!!!!!! 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜,” she wrote in the caption. “i cant handle this!!!!”