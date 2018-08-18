Kylie Jenner talks finding self-love since becoming a mom: 'I want to be an example'

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Kylie Jenner is set to become the youngest "self-made" billionaire ever, and it's all because she turned an insecurity into a full-fledged makeup empire.

The 21-year-old beauty mogul is Vogue Australia's September cover star, and, in conversation with sister Kendall Jenner, she opened up about her lack of confidence in her lips, how that played a huge part in launching her career and why all of it inspired her to focus more on self-love.

“My Lip Kits started with ... my obsession with makeup and lips specifically and just how I took my insecurity with my lips and turned it into my business model," Kylie said when probed about the product that launched Kylie Cosmetics.

"To this day, I can’t leave the house without lipstick," she said. "I just think I’m obsessed with doing my makeup and watching tutorials and that’s kind of how Kylie Cosmetics started.”

Kylie later explained that her insecurities weren't due to outsiders' opinions, but her own.

"I don’t even think anyone commented on my lips," she said. "We all have insecurities, right? Nobody’s perfect, and that’s my thing.”

The youngest Kardashian-Jenner also talked about how her outlook on living has shifted since becoming a mom to daughter Stormi six months ago.

“I don’t think my life has changed since becoming a mum: I think the way I look at life has changed since becoming a mum," she said. "I used to live each day as it came, and now I look at the future more."

Kylie added that her perspective on beauty has also transformed since the little one came into her life.

"I feel like having a daughter, and thinking about beauty in the future, has definitely changed me," she explained. "I feel like it has made me love myself more and accept everything about me."

She said she hopes to teach Stormi about genuine self-love as her daughter continues to grow up.

"Even my ears, I always felt like they stuck out too far, and (Stormi) has the same ears as me and so now I love my ears. It’s just having a different outlook on life so I can pass that on to her. I want to be an example for her. What kind of example would I be if she said she didn’t like her ears, and then I didn’t like them either? I just want to teach her that. I’m trying to love myself more.”