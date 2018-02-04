Kylie Jenner had a baby girl! See her emotional announcement

share tweet pin email

Kylie Jenner welcomed her first baby with partner Travis Scott on Feb. 1, according to an announcement made on the reality star-turned-makeup-mogul's Instagram account.

Jenner, 20, has stayed out of the public eye during most of her pregnancy. But on Sunday, she shared the wonderful news with her 101 million followers, saying that she had a "beautiful and healthy baby girl."

"I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world," she wrote. "I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress-free and health way I knew how."

Jenner called her pregnancy "the most beautiful, empowering and life changing experience I've had in my entire life," adding that she was going to miss it.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images Kylie Jenner attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

On YouTube, the new mom posted an 11-minute video documenting her experience. Before you hit play, be sure to grab a box of tissues; The video is very moving.

Jenner and her 25-year-old partner were romantically linked back in April 2017 after she and rapper Tyga ended their three-year relationship.

Bob Levey / Getty Images Houston rapper Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner watch the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on April 25, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

In September, Jenner regrammed an illustration from fan @vladyart, depicting herself holding a little girl, which many fans took as a sign that the young star is expecting a daughter.

That post, as it turns out, may have indeed been in a clue!

"I've never felt love and happiness like this," she wrote on Instagram Sunday. "I could burst!"