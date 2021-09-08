Kylie Jenner expecting 2nd child with Travis Scott

Looks like the Kardashian/Jenner clan is getting just a little bit larger!

Kylie Jenner, 24, is expecting her second child with her partner, rapper Travis Scott, 30. She shared a video announcing the news on her Instagram on Tuesday evening.

The highly edited announcement opens with Jenner showing a positive pregnancy test. Later, Jenner's mom, Kris, makes an appearance as she learns the latest baby news.

Jenner and Scott also share a daughter, Stormi, who was born in 2018. Jenner kept that pregnancy very hush-hush, and stayed away from social media the entire time.

In one early photo of Jenner's daughter, little Stormi could only be seen as a bundle of cloth being held by her fierce-looking mama. But soon after that Jenner shared a full-on shot of the baby on Snapchat.

Scott and Jenner had split in 2019 but rumors began circulating earlier this year that they'd gotten back together. Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images for Netflix

Since then, she's gotten more open about sharing images of Stormi; The little girl, now 3, crashed her mom's YouTube video in July, sneaking in to grab candy from a dish. They've also made YouTube videos together, baking holiday cookies and cupcakes.

Jenner is the youngest of the Kardashian/Jenner clan, preceded by Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Rob and Kendall.

Stormi most recently appeared in Jenner's Instagram feed in June. Her mom wrote, "(T)he coolest."

And what did her Aunt Khloe have to say about that in the comments? "And the cutes(t)."

In the comments of Jenner's announcement on Tuesday, her famous family offered their congratulations.

"Crying this is so beautiful my blessed angel sister," Kourtney Kardashian wrote with a red heart emoji.

"Crying all over again," Kris Jenner wrote with several celebratory emoji. “What a special and amazing Blessing and gift God has given you!!!!”