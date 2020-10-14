These are the clumsiest names in America

Proceed with caution when choosing a baby name — according to new data compiled by Uplift Legal Funding.

The lawsuit loan-funding service just released the most accident-prone names in America after analyzing internal data on personal injury claims involving slips, trips and falls.

Kyle topped the list for males, followed by Blake, Brian, Ryan, Daniel, Mark, Bob, Samuel, William and James.

Hailey fell into first place for females, followed by Taylor, Linda, Barbara, Kimberley, Mary, Angela, Deborah, Gabrielle and Louise.

The California-based company also found that women are 37% more likely to suffer an injury by falling over, while men are 23% more likely to have an accident in the home.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Uplift Legal Funding owner Jared Stern noted that names define us in so many ways.

"Names are an important aspect of our lives, whether we’re deciding what to name a new addition or dealing with a name given to us — they’re a huge deal," Stern explained. "There’s even science out there to suggest that our names can have an impact on our lives, with the power to affect our personalities and even our physicality. With this link between us as people and the names we are given, we thought that it would be interesting to take our data and find out which names are associated with those who are more accident-prone."

But it's important to to take the findings with a grain of salt.

As Stern said: “I hope for all the Kyles and Haileys out there, the research isn’t completely accurate!”