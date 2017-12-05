Kroger recalls purified water for babies due to mold problem

share tweet pin email

A brand of water meant for babies has been recalled, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is telling consumers to bring the product back to stores.

The affected batch of Comforts For Baby Purified Water with Fluoride Added was sold at Kroger-owned stores in 1-gallon jugs, and features sell-by dates from 4/26/2018 to 10/10/2018.

Getty Images stock The water can be brought back to the store where it was purchased for a refund.

The recall was sparked when Kroger received complaints about mold in the water. But although the jugs holding the water are clear, the mold cannot always be seen by the naked eye.

Testing identified the mold as Talaromyces penicillium.

Breathing in or touching mold or mold spores may cause allergic reactions or asthma attacks in some people. Molds can irritate the eyes, skin, nose, throat, and lungs, even in people who aren’t allergic to them, the FDA warns.

Especially vulnerable are infants who have HIV or are otherwise immune-compromised.

Kroger has instructed its stores to remove the recalled products. Stores affected include Food 4 Less, Jay C, Jay C Food Plus, Kroger, Kroger Marketplace, Owen’s, Payless Super Market, and Ruler stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

The recalled products are labeled with the UPC Code 0 41260 37597 2 and the plant code 51-4140. The labels also state DISTRIBUTED BY THE KROGER CO, CINCINNATI, OHIO 45202.

