Kristin Davis is opening up about what it's like being a white mom to two adopted black children.

The former "Sex and the City" star, who adopted her 7-year-old daughter, Gemma, in 2011 and her 1-year-old son, whose name hasn't been shared, in 2018, revealed during the latest episode of Jada Pinkett Smith's "Red Table Talk" that she makes sure her kids feel at home in the black community.

"Because my children are African-American, I feel like it's my duty and my job to do as much research, as much work, build as many bridges as possible because you are their community," Davis, 54, told Smith and her mom, Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

"I work at that every day trying to figure out how I can make sure they have access to the black community, that they're part of it, that they're not separated from it," she added.

The single mom said raising black children has opened her eyes to the prejudice all around her.

"It's one thing to be watching it happening to other people and it's another thing when it's happening to your child — and you haven't personally been through it," she shared tearfully.

To be the best mom she could be to her kids, Davis took classes about black culture — including one solely devoted to styling black hair.

"What I learned is that it's a big thing and it has a whole long cultural history to it and you absolutely need to learn (how to do it) because it's a bonding situation," she shared.

Adoption had been on Davis' mind "for a very long time" before she began the process to find Gemma.

"One of my big issues was could I do it by myself?" she shared.

By the time she was in her late 30s, Davis' desire to be a mom had grown strong. "I still felt like there was a child out there that I needed to find that was my child ... I can't explain it. It was a spiritual kind of thing," she said.

When she was 5, Gemma told Davis she wanted a "black little brother." So the actress reached out to the same adoption agency to begin the process again.

"I just told them that our hearts were open and our home was open and if a baby needs us we're here," she recalled.

"And so one day there he was," Davis added through tears. "I tell you my daughter didn't bat an eye. She was like, 'There he is.'"