Kristin Cavallari shares rare photos of 'mini me' daughter for her 5th birthday

Kristin Cavallari has shared a rare glimpse at some sweet moments with her daughter, Saylor, to celebrate her fifth birthday.

The reality star, 33, posted a series of shots on Instagram Tuesday of herself and Saylor, the youngest of her three children with ex Jay Cutler. They're also parents to sons Camden, 8, and Jaxon, 6.

"Happy 5th birthday to my little Say baby!" Cavallari wrote. "Saylor, my bestie, my mini me, there are no words for how much I love you sweet girl. Watching you blossom into the sweet, caring, kind, tough, strong willed little girl you are has been such a gift. I’m thankful for you every single day."

The photos show the mother and daughter sharing some cute kisses and spending time together at the beach.

Cutler filed for divorce from the "Laguna Beach" alum in April, citing "irreconcilable differences" and claiming that he was the "primary caretaker" of the couple's children. In response, Cavallari alleged that she was the "primary residential parent" and that Cutler committed "inappropriate marital conduct."

The couple, who married in 2013, reached a child custody agreement in May. They agreed to share equal custody of their three children, who split time with them in their respective homes in Tennessee, according to the agreement.

The couple recently reunited as a family to spend Halloween together, with Cavallari sharing a photo of the five of them in their costumes.

She and Cutler were also together with the children for Father's Day in June. Cavallari wrote on Instagram at the time that Cutler had "a heart of gold."

In September, Cavallari opened up to People about the divorce. "We tried really, really hard for years and years,” she said. "It was the hardest decision I've ever made."