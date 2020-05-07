Kristin Cavallari posts sweet tribute for son Jax's 6th birthday

Social distancing may be important to maintain, but there's nothing that'll stop Kristin Cavallari from giving her son Jaxon a giant birthday hug!

The reality star posted a delightful set of photos on Instagram Thursday to celebrate Jax's sixth trip around the sun, in which we get to see mom kneeling down at Jax-eye-level, sharing a hug and a smooch (click on the photo to see both pictures):

"Happy 6th birthday my little man," she wrote in the caption. "Jaxy, you have such a sweet, sensitive side yet have the ability to make everyone laugh with your incredible sense of humor and wit. You light up a room and make this world a better place. I’m so thankful to be your momma. Love you forever angel."

Cavallari is also mom to son Camden, 7, and daughter Saylor, 4. Their dad is former football player Jay Cutler, whom Cavallari split from in April after seven years of marriage. They announced they were divorcing with a joint statement, and have agreed to a "permanent parenting plan" for their children.

Kristin Cavallari at the Uncommon James launch party in Hollywood in March. Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images

"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," she wrote on Instagram April 26. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of."

The actress and TV personality, 33, first gained fame in 2004 as a cast member of "Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County," and currently stars in "Very Cavallari." She also is a fashion designer with a line of clothing and jewelry called Uncommon James.

"My boys are so close in age, so one minute they’re best friends and one minute they’re hitting each other, punching each other," she told TODAY in 2017. "I know I would like to raise my boys to be gentlemen and be very respectful of women and have good manners and just be good, quality guys. And the best part is, they’re so sweet, they’re incredibly loving, and they love to cuddle and they love their mommy. And that’s the best feeling in the entire world."