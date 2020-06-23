Kristin Cavallari and kids spent 'beautiful' Father's Day with ex Jay Cutler

They may be getting divorced, but Kristin Cavallari still has plenty of nice things to say about Jay Cutler.

The reality star, who shares children Camden, 7, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 4, with the retired NFL quarterback, posted a tribute to him on Instagram in honor of Father’s Day.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

“Saved the best for last....happy (late) Father’s Day to Jay. We had a beautiful day together yesterday at my new house,” she captioned a photo of her kids sitting on the sidelines of a football field.

Cavallari, who married Cutler in 2013, also acknowledged the changes they have had to make in order to raise their kids.

“Modern family? Co-parenting? Whatever you want to call it, we are navigating it the best way we know how. And what I do know is, our 3 kids are lucky to have him as their daddy. Hopefully they all 3 get a smidge of that heart of gold,” she wrote.

The couple's split has been bitter at times, with the "Very Cavallari" star accusing Cutler of "inappropriate marital conduct" and being "controlling and manipulative." Early last month, it was announced that they had reached a custody agreement for their kids.

Despite whatever acrimony may have existed, the couple has continued to remain cordial. Last month, Cutler wished Cavallari a Happy Mother's Day on Instagram.

"Happy Mother's day to all the moms. These 3 little ones picked a good one," he wrote.