Heidi Montag will soon welcome her first child to the world, but before the baby arrives, she's decided to head back to "The Hills" — sort of.

The reality TV star, who's expecting a boy with husband Spencer Pratt, just had a mini-reunion with pal and fellow "Hills" alum Kristin Cavallari.

This girl. Love her and that cute little belly. Thanks for coming by @heidipratt A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Aug 30, 2017 at 6:24pm PDT

"This girl. Love her and that cute little belly," Cavallari captioned a photo she shared from their mid-week meet-up.

Montag reposted the sweet shot, telling their fans that it was "so much fun catching up ..."

But it's not as though these two ever really lost touch.

#8monthspregnant ! 💙 A post shared by heidipratt (@heidipratt) on Aug 29, 2017 at 1:41pm PDT

In fact, as soon as Cavallari learned that her friend had a bundle of joy on the way, the mother of three reached out with some helpful tips for the mom-to-be.

"Kristen sent me a whole list of baby things you need in the first few months, which has been really helpful," Montag recently told Us Weekly.

Missing paradise 🍹 A post shared by heidipratt (@heidipratt) on Aug 21, 2017 at 9:02pm PDT

Montag is due next month, making her son the next member of "The Hills" baby boom — and what a boom it's been!

Over the last year, three of her former co-stars have become first-time moms.

Last summer, Audrina Patridge gave birth to daughter Kirra, and just last month, Whitney Port welcomed her son, Sonny. And earlier this year, the leading lady of "Laguna Beach" and beyond, Lauren Conrad, had a baby boy named Liam.