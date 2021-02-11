New mom Kristen Wiig admits she worries about kids forgetting who she is

Kristen Wiig is getting candid about her personal life.

This week, the “Saturday Night Live” alum was a guest on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show to promote her new movie, “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar.”

Wiig, 47, who referred to long-time partner Avi Rothman as her spouse for the first time, opened up to Stern about her home life after welcoming twins via surrogate in 2020.

“In my home, I am very lucky about having these two babies and my husband and they make it all better,” she told Stern. “They’ve changed my life.”

The actor admitted her “Barb and Star” press tour has given her less time than she would like with her children.

“It’s really hard because I’m always convinced they’re going to, like, forget who I am if I’m gone for a day,” she joked. “I have looked at my children and been like — I am your mother.”

Stern asked Wiig whether she felt it was going to be possible to work as an actor and be fully present.

“I am nervous about actually leaving and going to work when that happens, because there’s something really nice about being home with them all the time,” Wiig said. “The time is coming and I’m going to do my best to balance and they will come first.”

She added, “They’re really young right now, so I feel like I have that as an advantage. They don’t really know when I’m not there.”

The comedian previously shared that she and Rothman endured years of hardship before expanding their family.

“We’ve been together for about five years, and three of them were spent in an IVF haze,” she told InStyle magazine in 2020. “Emotionally, spiritually, and medically, it was probably the most difficult time in my life. I wasn’t myself. There are so many emotions that go with it — you’re always waiting by the phone and getting test results, and it was just bad news after bad news.”

