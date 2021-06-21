Kristen Welker says seeing husband with baby Margot is 'greatest joy' in Father's Day post

Kristen Welker wants the world to know husband John Hughes has quickly embraced being a dad.

The NBC News chief White House correspondent and John became first-time parents via a surrogate June 12 when they welcomed daughter Margot, and Kristen made sure to honor John with a sweet Instagram post on Father’s Day filled with photos capturing their lives as parents.

John cracks as a smile as he celebrates his first Father's Day. kristen.welker /Instagram

“Happy first Father’s Day, John Hughes! Seeing you with baby Margot is the greatest joy of my life," she wrote.

Margot has fit right in, even if she's hanging out at the end of a kitchen table. kristen.welker /Instagram

“You are already the most amazing and loving dad. Today we celebrate you, my dad, your dad, and all the fathers who are no longer with us. As for motherhood, it’s more than I could have ever imagined – every minute with Margot is a blessing. (visit with grandparents made possible thanks to vaccines!).”

Kristen and John, a marketing executive, revealed they were expecting a baby in April on TODAY after nearly three years of struggling with infertility.

“I was 40 years old when I married John in March 2017. And we immediately started to try to have a baby,” Kristen said. “It didn’t work immediately. So we thought, ‘Let’s just go to a doctor as a precaution.’”

Kristen is loving life as a new mom. kristen.welker /Instagram

“I was going into the doctor in between live shots at work and just feeling like … a failure, frankly,” she said.

The Weekend TODAY co-anchor learned that she would not be able to carry a child, so she and John pursued surrogacy.

Margot enjoys some much-needed rest. kristen.welker /Instagram

“There will be heartbreaks in life; some won’t ever fully heal, others will make you stronger,” she wrote in a letter to her daughter in April.

“It is OK to ask for help; in fact, it can be empowering. Families are made in all different ways, come in all different shapes and sizes, and all families should be celebrated. And, finally, while I didn’t carry you in my body, I have always carried you in my heart and I will always be your mommy.”

