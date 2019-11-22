Kristen Bell uses 'Frozen' characters Elsa and Anna to discipline her daughters

Kristen Bell is opening up about how she uses "Frozen" characters Anna and Elsa to teach her daughters to get along.

Bell voices Anna and actress Idina Menzel voices Anna's sister Elsa in Disney's 2013 animated classic and its sequel, "Frozen 2," which hits theaters Friday.

"Frozen 2" star Kristen Bell opened up about using the animated movie's characters, Anna and Elsa, to teach her daughters how to get along. Mario Anzuoni / Reuters

Bell's daughters, Lincoln, 6, and Delta, 4, are superfans of both flicks. So, at home, when the sisterhood squabbles start, Bell breaks it up by telling her girls to follow Anna and Elsa's example.

“I will go like, ‘Well, Elsa would have never said that to Anna,'” the 39-year-old actress told People. "Literally! I’ll go, ‘What do you think Anna and Elsa would do about wanting to share this toy?'”

Bell voices the character of Anna, left, in the "Frozen" movies but her daughters prefer Elsa, right. Disney

Fans might think Lincoln and Delta would have a soft spot for the character their mom voices. Nope. “Their favorite is Elsa,” revealed Bell, whose daughters forced her to wear an Elsa costume for Halloween two years in a row.

Both girls took their time warming up to "Frozen," added the actress, who shares her daughters with hubby Dax Shepard.

“When they first saw 'Frozen' they liked it, but didn’t love it,” she said. “And I find that so funny because I think it’s in your DNA to reject your parents."

Eventually, like everyone else, Lincoln and Delta were hooked.

"So they like it very much and they do sometimes dress as the characters, but I think that’s also because it’s culturally sort of a phenomenon," she shared. "Like their friends dress as the characters. But it’s funny now more recently they’ve gotten more into it."