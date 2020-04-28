Kristen Bell got a harsh homeschooling review from her daughter

Kristen Bell received a teacher performance evaluation from her 7-year-old daughter, Lincoln, and let’s just say she has room for improvement.

“Trying to get my 1st grader to write her first opinion essay, and she was quite impressed with the topic she chose as she presented her grid with opinion and evidence,” Bell, 39, wrote on Instagram on Monday. “Touche my young lass. Touche.”

According to Lincoln’s review, the actress has “no patience,” “doesn’t believe in me” is prone to “bad reactions” and uses a “stern voice.”

Bell’s post resonated with parents everywhere.

“I heard this from my 8 yo today — ‘Mom, the only thing you do that bothers me is literally everything,’” one person shared in the comments.

Added another, “Sounds about right. I was doing adjective words with my 7 year old and he described me as ‘mean.’ I cried!”

Of course, Bell, who's also mom to 5-year-old Delta with her husband, Dax Shepard, isn't the only one struggling. Many celebrities have spoken out about the challenges of homeschooling during the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month, Drew Barrymore told TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie that she “cried every day, all day long,” while trying to get the hang of distance learning.

“It was like every church and state. It is the messiest plate I’ve ever held in my life to be the teacher, the parent, the disciplinarian, the caretaker," the mom of daughters Olive, 7, and Frankie, 6, revealed.

“I didn’t think I needed to respect and appreciate teachers more than I did," she added.