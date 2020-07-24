When you're a couple of whip-smart, witty comedians, you're probably going to end up with kids who've got all kinds of outrageous questions. So it's no surprise that Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are learning to come up with razor-sharp replies.

As Bell noted during a virtual visit to "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" Thursday, they recently had a perfect example of just such an exchange. Due to the quarantine and the coronavirus pandemic, Dax and Shepard (who have two daughters, Lincoln, 7, and Delta, 5) haven't been able to get much grown-up time together.

"We tried to steal away for a hike the other day," Bell, who was on the show to promote her new children's book "The World Needs More Purple People," told Colbert. "My sister was here watching the kids. We masked up and we were like, 'Oh, we'll just walk down the street. There's a great hike near our house.'"

But Lincoln had already sussed out where they might really be headed.

"On our way out the door," Bell continued, "my 7-year-old stood in the door and she held it open. She goes, 'Uh, are you going to do a sex?'"

Whoops!

"It caught us by surprise," said "The Good Place" and "Frozen II" actress. "We've talked to her about what sex is, but she's never — we've never — talked about us doing it!"

It's not the first time Lincoln has caught them off-guard; last December, Bell and Shepard noted on Instagram that they'd had a whole conversation about swearing and a child in Lincoln's school who liked to use his middle finger to emphasize his thoughts. At the time, Shepard calmly reminded Lincoln that she'd used that kind of language before she knew they were naughty words.

This time around, though, Shepard had a clever, rather than an instructional, reply. Explained Bell, "Dax just really quickly said, 'We'd love to, but it's illegal publicly. Bye!' and closed the door."

And that's how you do it!