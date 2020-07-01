Kristen Bell says mom-shaming helped get her 5-year-old out of diapers

Kristen Bell is opening up about her daughter Delta's experience wearing diapers. Last month, the 39-year-old actress made headlines when she revealed that her daughter, who is around 5-and-a-half years old, was still wearing diapers to bed.

In a new interview with husband Dax Shepard, Bell revealed that Delta isn't wearing diapers anymore. She explained, "I started talking about it and people were like, 'You have a five year old who’s still in overnight diapers?!” And then it was, like, two weeks later that we pushed her a little farther."

But the interviewer interjects to question Bell's framing of what happened, when in reality: it was a lot of people calling her out online in a mom-shaming way.

"The Twitterverse was kind of mom-shaming me, which I’m not interested in," she agreed. "So I kept responding with the same thing: 'Every child is different,' which they are. And yes, I have a five-and-a-half-year-old who still sometimes wets the bed and that’s OK! But she’s getting there."

Next, the mom of two explains what they are doing to make sure Delta has no accidents at night.

"We wake her up at about 11 p.m. when she’s like a zombie and put her on the toilet," she said, before Shepard joked, "We put a wet spaghetti noodle on the toilet once a night."

And while Bell obviously took the moment to push their daughter farther, she still champions the idea that no one should be shamed into feeling bad about their parenting or their child's journey.

"Yep. I think it’s really normal and no one should feel ashamed if their kid has an irregular pattern for potty training," she said. "And if you want to try this 11 o’clock make-them-pee trick, great, there’s no shame in any of it."

"Sometimes it takes kids until they’re even older than five! But I’ve never met a high-schooler who pees their pants all day. It’s going to stop at some point."