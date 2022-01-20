Kristen Bell and TODAY co-host Carson Daly will tell you that nothing goo-d comes from buying your kids slime.

"Literally, our basement is destroyed because they make glue and slime and activator. Do you have these problems?" Carson asked Bell during her appearance on TODAY Thursday.

"Slime and glitter were created by the devil," Bell replied. "We have a hard enough time as parents, why do they do this to us? The other day, they popped [slime] onto one our rescue dogs... right on his forehead. So there was this big clump of slime."

Bell noted that the pup has already been through a lot.

"He's also three-legged," she added. "He's a trauma rescue."

The "Good Place" actor shares daughters, Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 7, with her husband, Dax Shepard, while Carson and his wife, Siri Pinter, have Jackson, 11, Etta, 8, London, 6, and Goldie, 21 months.

Bell was on TODAY to promote her new Netflix series, "The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window." The show, with it's absurdly long title, is a parody of psychological thrillers.

Sadly, Thursday’s segment didn’t feature any unexpected visitors.

In August, Bell and Shepard’s interview with TODAY’s Al Roker took a hilarious turn when their daughter knocked on the door while camera were rolling.

Shepard and Bell didn't say which child was at the door or what she wanted, although they had a hunch, which they shared with Al.

“This, I’m sure, is about the doll’s birthday,” Bell informed Al. “We found out yesterday that it is her doll’s birthday, and now we have to order a cake. She’s taking it very seriously.”

Though Bell and Shepard won’t show their kids’ faces on social media, they are very open parents. Bell made headlines in 2020 when she revealed that Delta, who was 5-and-a-half years old at the time, was still wearing diapers to bed.

The couple have also opened up about how often they bathe their girls

Shepard said that “sometimes five, six days” will pass without his daughters bathing, while Bell confirmed: “I just wait for the stink.”

