Kristen Bell says her 5-year-old daughter still wears diapers

“And we were lying in bed giggling, my husband and, like, why does everybody make such a big deal out of potty training? It’s so easy, just tell the kid to use the toilet," she continued. "Currently, my youngest is five and a half, still in diapers.”

In addition to Delta, Bell and husband Dax Shepard are parents to another girl, Lincoln, 7.

“It’s real relative, isn’t it?” Rudolph asked.

“Yes, because every kid is so different,” Bell responded.

The trio also went on to discuss some of their favorite “s--- show” moments from parenthood, with Bell recounting a recent story of how she was playing a game of four square when Delta decided she wanted to get in on it.

"I volleyball served — she was a foot from my face — directly into her nose," Bell said. "And we had three friends over at the time; they were all horrified, and I couldn't do anything but laugh."

Bell has no doubt racked up more parenting adventures while she and her family are quarantined.

Last month, she shared an opinion essay Lincoln wrote while being home-schooled.

Bell has “no patience,” “doesn’t believe in me” is prone to “bad reactions” and uses a “stern voice,” the little girl wrote in her assignment that Bell posted on Instagram.