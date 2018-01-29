share tweet pin email

Actress Kristen Bell made two tiny humans with husband Dax Shepard — daughters Lincoln, 4, and Delta, 3 — but she admits that does not make her a parenting expert. Still, she says, "Parenting is hard AF. But I do know moms can learn from each other. And I want to share what I know."

That's how she opens each episode of her new original digital series, "Momsplaining with Kristen Bell," made in partnership with Ellen Degeneres's Ellen Digital Studios and vitamin brand Olly Nutrition.

"I made two tiny humans. Does that make me a parenting expert? Not exactly," said actress Kristen Bell. Still, in her original digital series "Momsplaining with Kristen Bell," made with Ellen DeGeneneres and Olly Nutrition, she shares what she knows.

In each of the series' six episodes, Bell tackles a different parenting experience, such as what childbirth is really like or the ridiculous amount of work that can go into kids' birthday parties. Predictably, Bell is both hilariously relatable and comfortable around both the moms and the children she meets in the series.

In the first episode, Bell crashes a natural birth class with pregnant first-time mom Rya Meyer. During the class Q&A, Bell brings up some of the realities of new motherhood women don't usually talk about. "Two words: cracked nipples," she states matter-of-factly.

Bell and her friend, fellow "Bad Moms" actress Kathryn Hahn, later take Meyer to lunch and brief her on more of what to actually expect, demonstrating childbirth with a watermelon and a rubber band that ominously breaks during the process.

"It can happen," Hahn tells a horrified Meyer. "If it does, they can stitch you up," Bell reassures Meyer as her eyes widen.

In the second episode of the series, Bell, who voiced the character of Anna in Disney's mega-hit "Frozen," helps a mom shop for and throw a "Frozen"-themed 7th birthday party for her daughter, making some keen observations as she does.

"One important part of planning a kids' party," Bell says as she attempts to string a "Happy Birthday" banner and balloons on a park tree, "You have to acknowledge you're doing it for the adults."

And Bell doesn't forget the adults at the party; in fact, she passes out margaritas. "Frozen margaritas!" she cries. "Do you get it? This ain't just a party for kids!"

Episode 3 finds Bell interviewing a group of small children while their moms watch from behind a two-way mirror. As Bell teaches the kids how to effectively use a remote control that makes fart noises, asks them how much they know about "the birds and the bees," and quizzes them on their moms' wine consumption, the kids' moms cringe nearby.

"Your mommy sounds fun," she tells one child after she talks about how much wine her mom drank at dinner the night before.

"Momsplaining with Kristen Bell" will release new episodes throughout February and can be found on the EllenTube app, Ellentube.com, and Ellen's YouTube Channel.