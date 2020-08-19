Kristen Bell's kids tried to make their own breakfast and … well, this happened

It’s a real sign of growing up when your mom lets you make your own breakfast … but it might be a while before you really get the hang of it!

Actors Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard — proud parents to daughters Delta, 5, and Lincoln, 7 — seem to have decided it’s time their girls learn how to fend for themselves a bit in the morning. The only problem: The kids are having varying levels of success.

“Haven't nailed it YET...but I see the positives in this picture,” Bell wrote in an Instagram post Wednesday. “They were definitely trying to get different colored foods in their meal, and obviously wanted to make s'mores, but know they are not allowed to touch the stove so at least they are following one rule!”

She added the blue plate in the photo is actually a dog bowl lid!

“My kids are philistines,” she wrote.

Though photos of their kids are rare, Bell and Shepard are open about the trials and tribulations of parenthood.

In a recent interview on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," she explained they haven’t been able to get much adult time together.

"We tried to steal away for a hike the other day," Bell, who was on the show to promote her new children's book, "The World Needs More Purple People," told Colbert. "My sister was here watching the kids. We masked up and we were like, 'Oh, we'll just walk down the street. There's a great hike near our house.'"

But Lincoln had another idea about where her parents might really be headed.

"On our way out the door," Bell continued, "my 7-year-old stood in the door and she held it open. She goes, 'Uh, are you going to do a sex?'"

“The Good Place” actress said the question caught them off guard.

"We've talked to her about what sex is, but she's never — we've never — talked about us doing it!" she laughed.

Bell said her husband had a quick, hilarious response for his astute daughter.

"Dax just really quickly said, 'We'd love to, but it's illegal publicly. Bye!' and closed the door."

Nice save!