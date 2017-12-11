share tweet pin email

Kristen Bell's daughters have made it clear which team they are on when it comes to picking Anna or Elsa as their favorite sister from "Frozen."

Bell, who voiced Anna in the Disney classic, posted a photo on Instagram Saturday of a "Frozen" Christmas ornament of the two sisters that had sustained some telling damage.

This will be the cover of my autobiography and it will be titled 'My children keep me grounded'. A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Dec 9, 2017 at 1:46pm PST

Elsa remained intact, while Anna's head was on the floor.

"This will be the cover of my autobiography and it will be titled 'My children keep me grounded,''' Bell captioned the photo.

The star of "Bad Moms" and "The Good Place" hastwo daughters, Lincoln, 4, and Delta, 2, with husband Dax Shepard, who keep their parents on their toes.

"Frozen" remains close to Bell's heart, whether it's performing songs from the movie for victims of Hurricane Irma or reluctantly dressing as Elsa for Halloween after Lincoln demanded it.

Maybe by the time "Frozen 2" comes out on Nov. 27, 2019, Bell can get the girls back on Team Anna.

