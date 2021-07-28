Kristen Bell reveals why her daughter's name is a 'big bummer'

Kristen Bell is getting candid about why her daughter's name isn't exactly the best. At least, not right now.

On Wednesday's episode of Bell's podcast, "We Are Supported By...", co-host Monica Padman opened by asking the mom of two about her 6-year-old daughter, Delta.

"Can I ask you a real talk question — how do you feel about Delta’s name being Delta right now?" Padman asked.

"It’s a big, big bummer," Bell, 40, said. "But I’m really hoping that the delta variant won’t be as strong as the original COVID and people will still say corona."

The actor, who shares daughters Delta and Lincoln, 8, with husband Dax Shepard, said it's a good thing Delta is so young.

"She’s 6 so she’s impressed every time she sees a Delta Airlines ad or anything," Bell said. "She’s like 'Oh my gosh, my name!' So every time she hears anyone talk about the variant, she’s like 'My name!' So she's still excited about it."

The actor also acknowledged the silver lining of the less-than-ideal situation.

"Maybe it’s a good thing, because her life’s really easy, because she's privileged and she’s got a little charisma," Bell shared. "She’s a little ball of magic and she gets away with everything because of that, so she can either give you puppy dog eyes or make you laugh and because of that her life is too easy."

She continued, "So maybe she does need this to follow her around forever."

It's not the first time Bell has talked openly about how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted their family. In May 2021, the actor revealed that the news cycle took her to such a dark place, Shepard had to intervene.

“I have trouble distinguishing between my emotions and someone else’s emotions, and that’s not a compliment to myself," Bell told Self. "That’s a very dangerous thing to toy with."

