/ Source: TODAY By Eun Kyung Kim

For a second year in a row, Kristen Bell had to let it go at Halloween to dress up according to her daughter’s wishes.

And she wins the Best Parent Award for doing so.

Bell, 38, dressed up again as Princess Elsa from “Frozen” at the request of one of her daughters — despite the fact the actress actually voiced the role of Elsa’s sister, Princess Anna, in the animated movie.

“#frozen2 (Otherwise know as the SECOND year in a row my daughter demanded I be elsa to match her),” wrote “The Good Place” star in an Instagram selfie that showed off part of her costume.

Bell and her husband, Dax Shepard, have two daughters, Lincoln, 5, and Delta, 3.

Last year, she revealed the full ice princess costume — including a crown — in a Halloween post that described how she got into character.

“When your daughter demands you BOTH be ELSA for Halloween… you GRIN AND FORKING BEAR IT. #halloween,” she wrote at the time.

Her daughter's love for Elsa might deepen even more next year with the release of the sequel to "Frozen." Disney announced this week the studio will move up its release date by a week to Nov. 22, 2019, just in time for next year's Thanksgiving holiday.

Bell will reprise her role as Anna, and Idina Menzel as her sister, Elsa.

Coincidentally, Bell dressed up as Elsa just weeks after she spoke out about the messages that some Disney princesses send to young children.

Bell took particular issue with Snow White, according to a Parents magazine interview. She described how she incorporated a “stranger-danger” lesson into the Disney classic (don’t take apples from witches you don’t know).

She also used the story to talk about the importance of consent, specifically the moment when Prince Charming kisses the sleeping princess.

"Don't you think that it's weird that the prince kisses Snow White without her permission?" Bell said she tells her daughters. "Because you cannot kiss someone if they're sleeping!"

Fortunately, Bell had no similar concerns with "Frozen," which stresses independence and sisterly love!