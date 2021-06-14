Kristen Bell's daughter's 'threatening notes' are the funniest things you'll see today

This girl means business!

Kristen Bell’s 6-year-old daughter, Delta, has taken to writing hilarious warning messages to her family, Bell revealed on Instagram.

“I often find threatening notes like these around the house” the “Frozen” actor captioned a photo of one recent note, which she said Delta “taped to her door during her 30 (minute) hunger strike.”

She helpfully translated her daughter’s handwritten message: "Don't disturb, Delta is starving to death, only Mom can come in."

In the same post, she shared another funny note from Delta, this one written in marker on a plastic bag containing the world’s tiniest piece of cookie.

"Deltas cookie Don't eat it or else..." kristenanniebell / Instagram

“Guess I should be grateful my kid can speak her mind! (And appreciates leftovers.),” Bell finished her post.

Bell shares Delta and another daughter, Lincoln, 8, with her husband, actor and podcast host Dax Shepard.

Delta appears to have “inherited her parents thespian abilities,” one fan joked in a comment on Bell’s recent Instagram post. “The 2021 academy award for best dramatic scene in a household goes to......”

Jennifer Garner also chimed in.

“Huh. Wonder how come she’s so feisty?” she commented on Bell’s post, along with a cry-laughing emoji.

Both Delta and Lincoln have been cracking their parents up recently with funny pranks around the house.

In March, Bell shared photos of one prank involving a life-sized skeleton Halloween decoration that the girls posed performing various tasks around the home, from going to the bathroom to doing yoga.

“So the kids got bored and dug into the Halloween boxes and now I find Mr Bones around the house just absolutely living his best life,” Bell captioned the series of pictures.

Last year for Mother’s Day, she opened up about how she’s raising confident daughters who are “not afraid to disagree” and speak their mind.

“Not for disagreements sake, but rather to use their voice when they need to. To not be afraid to speak up and be clear when they have something valuable to add,” the proud mom captioned an Instagram photo of her daughters. “To participate. To lean in. To be insightful and lead with kindness. To use their gut and ethics to make decisions that sometimes fall outside the lines or buck the system.”