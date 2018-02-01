Kristen Bell reveals how her girls remind her of dad Dax Shepard

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Kristen Bell and husband Dax Shepard have two darling daughters, and according to mom — the apples didn't fall far from the tree.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the "Good Place" star revealed that both Lincoln, 5, and Delta, 3, have a stubborn streak that they owe to her.

But the little girls also follow in dad's footsteps.

Like Shepard, Bell says that they're "really good critical thinkers."

Maybe a little too good.

"They ask a ton of questions, and not annoying questions but questions that are leading them to sort of greater truth," the 38-year-old explained. "Like this afternoon my husband was listening to a podcast about Watergate about how the Nixon presidency fell and my 5-year-old was like, 'Why did that woman want to call the newspaper?' And he was trying to answer and he's like, 'I can't unravel why the Nixon presidency tumbled,' and (Lincoln) was like, 'Well, try.'"

That second-generation sense of curiosity is a great thing — even if it's a bit tricky to try to condense U.S. history and presidential politics into a digestible bit of trivia suitable for a preschooler.

"We'll probably save (explaining) Nixon for a later date," Bell said.

There is something that Lincoln and Delta haven't inherited from either parent, at least not yet — cursing.

"We don't limit ourselves as much as we should at home," Bell recently told E! News of their own swearing habits. "The way we explain it is, 'Look, you're five years old. You can't drive my car. You can't vote. You can't drink alcohol. You can't swear.' So far, they've obliged."